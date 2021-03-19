FLRA Urges DC Circ. To Uphold Agency Bargaining Changes

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The federal agency that administers labor relations for government workers told the D.C. Circuit on Friday that it properly heightened the standard for determining when federal agencies must bargain over working conditions. The Federal Labor Relations Authority urged the appeals court to affirm its policy statement that federal agencies only have to bargain over changes that have a "substantial impact" on the workplace as opposed to any changes that could impact employment conditions. By replacing that so-called de minimis standard with a "substantial change" standard, the agency violated federal law, the American Federation of Government Employees told the appeals court in...

