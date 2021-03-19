Security Co. Called Union Impasse Too Soon, DC Circ. Says

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday upheld a National Labor Relations Board ruling that a federal security contractor illegally imposed a contract its union hadn't agreed to, saying there was still "clear" room to negotiate. The unanimous panel said American Security Programs and the Union of Patriots Plaza had not yet reached an impasse that would allow the company to impose a contract, citing its admission at a hearing that its last offer was a mixed bag for the union. "ASP represented that the offer contained 'a variety of different provisions, some better, some worse,' … which made clear the absence of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS