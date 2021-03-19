DC Circ. Judge Rants Against Landmark Free Press Ruling

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit judge accused media and "Big Tech" of bias in favor of Democrats in an extraordinary dissent issued Friday, in which he urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the landmark First Amendment ruling New York Times v. Sullivan. U.S. Circuit Judge Laurence H. Silberman, who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008, called The New York Times and The Washington Post "virtually Democratic Party broadsheets" in a striking dissent on Friday. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds) Splitting from a majority opinion that rejected a libel case over false accusations of bribery involving ExxonMobil, U.S. Circuit Judge Laurence Silberman made a raft...

