LG Loses Some Ground In ITC Car Battery Fights

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has dealt setbacks to LG Energy Solution Ltd. in two related disputes involving SK Innovation Co., with one judge denying LG's bid seeking to terminate SK's car battery patent case against it and another judge clearing SK's imports of infringing any valid claims in five LG patents. In a ruling unsealed Thursday, ITC Administrative Law Judge Charles E. Bullock rejected a sanctions bid from LG Energy's parent, LG Chemical, that sought to completely throw out an infringement case its rival lodged there in late 2019, which followed an infringement suit that LG leveled against SK earlier...

