3rd Circ. Won't Cut McKesson's Debt To Obesity Drug Co.

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Friday refused to erase McKesson Corp.'s $7 million obligation to former obesity drugmaker Orexigen Therapeutics Inc., ruling in a precedential decision that bankruptcy law precluded the use of a debt setoff provision in the companies' distribution agreement. A three-judge panel rejected McKesson's bid to offset the $7 million by a $9 million debt Orexigen in turn owed to a McKesson subsidiary, reasoning that McKesson and the subsidiary — both creditors in the drugmaker's Chapter 11 case — were two different entities and therefore didn't have a mutual stake in the money. The matter of first impression tasked...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS