Blackjewel To Abandon 33 Coal Mines In W.Va. Bankruptcy

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A federal bankruptcy judge on Friday gave coal miner Blackjewel LLC the go-ahead to abandon cleanup obligations at 33 coal mines it formerly ran in Kentucky, which environmental groups called a potentially precedent-setting ruling amid declining demand for thermal coal. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin A. Khan gave the abandonment approval after days of hearings in the case, which began in 2019 when the coal mine company declared Chapter 11 in West Virginia bankruptcy court amid liquidity issues. The judge's order, in addition to giving Blackjewel a pass on its obligations at the 33 coal mines, also set a timer on Blackjewel...

