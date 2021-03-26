Munck Wilson Picks Up IP Atty In Dallas

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 2:46 PM EDT) -- Munck Wilson Mandala LLP recently hired an intellectual property attorney with in-house experience in Dallas, marking the firm's fourth hire this year. Emily White joined the Texas-based firm this month after over three years as an of counsel at the Isidore Law Group PLLC, Munck Wilson announced March 19. Before that she worked as in-house counsel for Armor Cloud Security. She has previously launched her own law firm, White Law Group, and previously worked at Munck Wilson for four years as an associate from 2012 to 2016. White first worked as an electrical engineer before going to law school. One aspect...

