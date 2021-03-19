Ex-Federal Reserve Board Worker Cops To Stealing Data

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A former employee of the Federal Reserve System's board of directors on Thursday admitted to stealing restricted documents that contained proprietary information on conducting bank stress tests from his employer after quitting his job, according to a plea deal lodged in Maryland federal court. Venkatesh Rao, 67, pled guilty to a theft of government property charge. Prosecutors say that Rao electronically copied, printed and emailed himself more than 50 restricted government documents. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the Federal Reserve Board notified Rao in 2019 that his work performance wasn't up to snuff. Rao then decided to voluntarily resign,...

