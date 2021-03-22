$2.45M Settlement Approved For NJ Superfund Site

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 2:26 PM EDT) -- The owner of a New Jersey Superfund site must pay $2.5 million to the federal government to help pay for an already completed cleanup at the location, a federal court said. U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden on Friday approved a settlement between the Alsol Corp., other defendants and the government, saying that while it doesn't cover the entire cost of cleanup that the U.S. government has already shelled out, it is still reasonable under the nation's Superfund law, the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act. According to the consent decree, Alsol will pay $2.45 million of the $3.23 million...

