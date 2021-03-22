Law360 (March 22, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2021 Benefits Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2021 Benefits Editorial Advisory Board are: ​​​​​​Craig A. Bitman, Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP Craig leads the firm's employee benefits and executive compensation practice. He advises diverse clients, including corporations, governmental plans and multiemployer plans, on all aspects of employee benefits and executive compensation law, including fiduciary duties, investment matters, plan administration, mergers and acquisitions, executive compensation, and legal compliance. Damarr Butler, O'Melveny &...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS