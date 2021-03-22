Axogen Stock Offering Suit Axed Again, But Appeal Looms

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has tossed a proposed shareholders' class action against nerve repair product manufacturer Axogen Inc. for a second time, but noted in his order that investors did not seek leave to further amend their complaint because of their stated intent to appeal the case as argued. Tampa-based U.S. District Judge Tom Barber said in his dismissal order Friday that he was still not convinced by the investors' claim that Axogen included false and misleading statements about its estimated market in stock offering materials, and he stood by his previous finding that they were forward-looking statements protected by a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS