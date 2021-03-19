Justice Department To Probe Visa Over US Debit Practices

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 11:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has told Visa Inc. it plans to open an investigation into the banking giant's domestic debit practices, the company revealed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday. Visa's SEC filing did not give specifics as to what aspects of the banking company's debit business are being probed but noted that it is cooperating with the DOJ. "While Visa has not yet received a civil investigative demand, we have received a notice to preserve relevant documents related to the investigation," it said. "We believe Visa's U.S. debit practices are in compliance with applicable laws."...

