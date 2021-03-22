Law360 (March 22, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2021 Capital Markets Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2021 Capital Markets Editorial Advisory Board are: Roshni Banker Cariello, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP A partner in Davis Polk's market-leading capital markets group, Roshni Banker Cariello advises clients on capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings and other equity offerings, debt financings, private placements and liability management. She has experience across a range of industries, including technology, financial services, consumer, retail and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS