British Pensions Fraud Suspect Extradited From Spain

Law360, London (March 22, 2021, 12:59 PM GMT) -- Spanish police have arrested and extradited to the U.K. a former British pension scheme trustee to face charges of helping to operate and fraud scheme that swindled savers out of £13.7 million ($19 million), according to Britain's pensions watchdog. The pensions watchdog said on Saturday that it had teamed up with London's Metropolitan Police to help secure the arrest Alan Barratt in Spain under a European arrest warrant issued by Westminster Magistrates' Court. Barratt will face charges of fraud by abuse of position, The Pensions Regulator said. The pensions watchdog added that Barratt had convinced 245 savers to transfer £13.7m into...

