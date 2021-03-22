Skat Says Tax Agency Status No Bar To £1.5B UK Fraud Suit

Law360, London (March 22, 2021, 4:39 PM GMT) -- Denmark's tax authority on Monday told a London court its lawsuit seeking to recover the proceeds of an alleged £1.5 billion ($2.1 billion) tax refund fraud should not be shut out by a legal principle that prevents foreign countries from enforcing their laws in English courts. Lawyers for the tax department, known as Skat, denied that the suit — which alleges Denmark was cheated out of reimbursed taxes paid to foreign investors falsely claiming to own shares in Danish companies — is an attempt to enforce the country's tax laws. "Skat's claims are not for satisfaction of tax liabilities. There are...

