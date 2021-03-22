Investors Put £100M Price Tag On Hargreaves Lawsuit

Law360, London (March 22, 2021, 5:47 PM GMT) -- Investors who lost money when Neil Woodford's flagship fund collapsed could receive a payout of more than £100 million ($139 million) in the first legal action to target both his Hargreaves Lansdown and fund manager Link, a group action firm said Monday. RGL Management, which builds complex legal cases, announced plans last year to build a case against Hargreaves for continuing to recommend the Woodford fund to clients even though its analysts had raised concerns about the illiquidity of the assets. RGL is now following other group action lawsuits by adding Link Fund Solutions Ltd. into the planned suit for investors hit by the collapse of the...

