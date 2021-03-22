Ex-Pfizer Atty Joins DLA Piper As It Bolsters Life Sciences

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 1:29 PM EDT) -- A former in-house pharmaceutical industry lawyer who once served as chief regulatory counsel for Pfizer Inc. is joining DLA Piper, as the firm looks to bolster its life sciences practice to match increasing activity in the space. Geoffrey Levitt, who previously served as head of international affairs and policy for Viatris Inc. and senior vice president and chief counsel for Pfizer Inc.'s Upjohn division in China, is now a co-chair of DLA Piper's life sciences and health policy and regulatory group, the firm said Monday. Levitt, who will be based out of Washington, D.C., joins the firm after holding a variety...

