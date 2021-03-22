South Korean Plastic Escapes Anti-Dumping Duties

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- American imports of a sturdy type of plastic from South Korea will not face anti-dumping duties following a unanimous vote on Monday by the five-member panel at the U.S. International Trade Commission. Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene, a plastic used in a wide range of products including body armor and sail rigging, has been under investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce since Texas-based materials company Celanese Corp. filed a petition in March 2020. In April, the ITC preliminarily determined there was "reasonable indication" that plastic imports were hurting domestic plastic producers, a finding that was not borne out as the commission's...

