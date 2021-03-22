FirstEnergy Adds Compliance Chief Amid Bribery Probe

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 2:57 PM EDT) -- FirstEnergy Corp., the Ohio-based electric company under scrutiny for its alleged role in a billion-dollar nuclear energy bailout scandal, announced Monday it has hired a new chief ethics and compliance officer. Antonio Fernández brings roughly two decades of legal and compliance experience in the energy sector, including his most recent position as chief compliance officer with New Jersey's Public Service Enterprise Group, or PSEG, and previously as global ombuds leader for General Electric's power division. "[Fernández's] fresh perspective will be invaluable as we create an environment in which every member of the team views ethics and compliance as critical organizational and...

