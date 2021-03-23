McGuireWoods Hires Ex-Holland & Knight Litigator In Houston

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 3:34 PM EDT) -- McGuireWoods LLP has added a Houston litigator formerly with Holland & Knight LLP to its employment practice group, the firm announced Monday. Jason Huebinger is jumping to McGuireWoods' Houston office after nearly five years at Holland & Knight. Before that, he worked as an associate at Haynes and Boone LLP for over five years. Huebinger's practice is focused on counseling companies on employment policies as well as commercial litigation, including arbitrations and jury trials. His clients are predominantly oil and gas and energy companies. Both McGuireWoods and Holland & Knight are firms of over 1,000 attorneys. Huebinger told Law360 Tuesday that...

