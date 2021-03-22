Army Corps Suspends Minn. Copper Mine Water Permit

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers suspended a Clean Water Act permit for a proposed copper mine in Minnesota so that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has time to reexamine its effects on downstream water quality. The suspension stems from litigation filed by the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa against the federal government, alleging that officials violated the law when they refused to make a determination about whether a state-issued certification might impact the quality of the tribe's water. In response to those allegations, the EPA earlier this month asked the court to remand the matter so that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS