Fisheries Mogul Says $350M Dispute Belongs In Arbitration

Law360, London (March 22, 2021, 8:18 PM GMT) -- A Russian billionaire told a London court Monday that a former business partner's claim against him over the terms of a share sale is blocked by an arbitration clause, as they both face a $350 million conspiracy claim stemming from the same joint venture. Vitaly Orlov, who runs international fishing business the Norebo Group, is fighting an application from Swedish businessman Magnus Roth to bring Part 20 claims against him, seeking clarity on agreements the pair struck in 2007 and 2016 over the company's ownership structure. Christopher Pymont QC, counsel for Orlov, said that Roth's additional claims are blocked by a warranty...

