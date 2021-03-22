Ex-Philly Cop Drops Libel Case Against Jay-Z And Meek Mill

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A former Philadelphia police officer has dropped a defamation lawsuit against Jay-Z, Meek Mill and Amazon over her inclusion on a list of allegedly dirty cops that was spotlighted in the 2019 documentary "Free Meek." In a motion filed Thursday, Saqueta Williams agreed to dismiss a lawsuit she filed last year over her brief inclusion in the Amazon true-crime documentary, which explored the criminal justice saga of rapper Meek Mill's disputed conviction and high-profile incarceration. Attorneys for Williams told a Pennsylvania federal judge that the case was "fully settled," but public documents did not include any specific terms of the agreement....

