Mallinckrodt To Pay $267M Over Maine Mercury Contamination

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Mallinckrodt has agreed to pay as much as $267 million to clean up mercury contamination in a Maine river estuary, and wants a federal judge to bar future suits stemming from the site.

Mallinckrodt US LLC, Holtrachem Manufacturing Co. and the environmental groups that sued over the contamination asked a Maine federal court on Friday to approve the settlement they negotiated after more than two decades of litigation.

The settlement money would be used for a variety of remediation projects in the area, and Mallinckrodt further asked that the judge enter a bar order alongside the consent decree to ensure that...

