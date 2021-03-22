Mallinckrodt To Pay $267M Over Maine Mercury Contamination

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Mallinckrodt has agreed to pay as much as $267 million to clean up mercury contamination in a Maine river estuary, and wants a federal judge to bar future suits stemming from the site. Mallinckrodt US LLC, Holtrachem Manufacturing Co. and the environmental groups that sued over the contamination asked a Maine federal court on Friday to approve the settlement they negotiated after more than two decades of litigation. The settlement money would be used for a variety of remediation projects in the area, and Mallinckrodt further asked that the judge enter a bar order alongside the consent decree to ensure that...

