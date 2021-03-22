Del. Justices Affirm Toss Of MetLife Pension Annuity Suit

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court ruled on Monday that current and former MetLife Inc. directors and officers can't be held responsible in a shareholder suit alleging the supervisors of a pension annuity program missed red flags while mistakenly marking beneficiaries as dead. The panel for the Delaware high court, in a brief order, sided with a state vice chancellor in finding that the MetLife shareholders couldn't sufficiently show any bad faith on the part of the company's directors and officers in the mistaken accounting of beneficiaries under the pension annuity program. After the mistake was discovered, the company lost $5 billion in...

