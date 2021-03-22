Reed Smith Nabs 4 Dealmakers From Baker Botts In Houston

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith announced Monday that it had added four partners from Baker Botts to its Houston office, bringing decades of business tax and private equity experience to the firm. The partners — Edward Rhyne, Robert Phillpott, Efren Acosta and Ron Scharnberg — represent a variety of clients, including buyers, sellers and management teams, as well as private equity funds and their investors, Reed Smith said in a news statement. The four serve a diverse range of sectors including agriculture, construction, energy and financial services, the firm added. "This entrepreneurial foursome has a stellar reputation, and their team fits perfectly with our...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS