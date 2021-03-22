3 Firms Guide $2B Deal For Biz Planning Co. Unit4

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Business planning and human resources software company Unit4 said Monday it's being bought by Massachusetts private equity firm TA Associates from Advent International in a deal valued at more than $2 billion and led by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek NV and Clifford Chance LLP. Netherlands-based Unit4 said in a joint statement the deal for TA's purchase of a majority stake in it also includes an investment from Partners Group. Unit4 CEO Mike Ettling and the current management team will stay on at the company, the business added. "We have followed Unit4 for many years and have been impressed...

