CORRECTED: Winston & Strawn, Pillsbury Guide Bitcoin Miner's Go-Public

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Greenidge Generation Holdings, a private equity-backed bitcoin mining company with its own power generation facility, said Monday it will go public by combining with customer support company Support.com in a deal guided by Winston & Strawn LLP and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP. New York-based Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. said it plans to merge with Calfiornia-based Support.com, and the newly combined company's shares will trade on the Nasdaq. Greenidge Generation Holdings is the parent company of Greenidge Generation LLC, a bitcoin mining business that also supplies its own energy via a power generation facility, the announcement said. Greenidge is majority owned...

