Federal Circuit Upholds NY Woman's Penalty In FBAR Dispute

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A New York woman owes almost $700,000 for failing to disclose a Swiss bank account, the Federal Circuit ruled Monday, saying that evidence supported a finding that she recklessly disregarded her obligation to report it. The woman, Alice Kimble, clearly knew the UBS AG bank account set up by her family several decades earlier existed, yet deliberately disclosed on her tax returns that she had no foreign accounts, the court said. The Federal Circuit upheld a 2018 decision by the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. The lower court also did not err in determining that the Internal Revenue Service was within its authority...

