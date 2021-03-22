3 Firms Seek $4M For CytoDyn Stock Award Suit Settlement

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Three firms told the Delaware Chancery Court on Friday they are seeking $4.1 million in fees in connection with a proposed stockholder suit settlement that will require five directors of life sciences venture CytoDyn Inc. to forfeit "extremely lucrative awards" they allegedly unfairly received. In a court filing, Labaton Sucharow LLP, Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP and Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP asserted they are entitled to the $4.1 million award for successfully challenging "fiduciary malfeasance that was blatant and egregious in equal measure, and, thus, entirely unfair to CytoDyn." The award amounts to roughly 10% of the approximately $27.2...

