Celebs, Women's Groups Push Dems To Ditch Tipped Wage

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A coalition of feminist leaders, women's rights organizations and restaurant owners demanded in a letter published Monday that President Joe Biden and Democratic leadership secure a full minimum wage for tipped workers to combat harassment and pay disparities in the restaurant industry. Gloria Steinem, Sophia Bush and Jane Fonda were among the celebrities who, in partnership with advocacy groups like One Fair Wage and the National Alliance to End Sexual Violence, urged Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to ditch the current federal tipped minimum wage of $2.13 and eventually raise the wage to...

