Investors Can't Get Quick Win In $356M Award Fight

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has declined to immediately uphold a lower court's decision ordering the Romanian government to pay $96 million to a pair of Swedish food industry investors as part of a disputed arbitration award. Friday's one-page order declares that arguments made by brother investors Ioan and Viorel Micula that Romania was nearly $100 million short of its arbitral obligations were too unclear to warrant a summary decision, and instead sets the stage for full hearings before a panel of appellate judges. The Miculas urged the court to affirm U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta's $96 million judgment in their favor,...

