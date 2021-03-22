Mass. Troopers Claim State Is Skimping On OT Rates

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 2:20 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts state police brass has underpaid troopers millions of dollars annually by illegally miscalculating overtime rates, according to a lawsuit filed Friday. The State Police Association of Massachusetts said in its lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court that about 1,600 commissioned officers are owed as much as $6 million combined for the past three years, claiming the Department of State Police and its current head Colonel Christopher S. Mason have messed up their overtime rates. At the heart of the lawsuit against the embattled state police organization is an argument that under federal and Massachusetts law exempt, hourly employees such as...

