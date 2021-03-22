Greenberg Traurig Adds Jones Day IP Atty In Los Angeles

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig has added a former Jones Day partner as shareholder in the firm's Los Angeles office, the latest in a series of hires meant to bulk up the firm's life sciences and intellectual property practice areas. Veteran attorney David Gay, who had been a partner at Jones Day since 2010, will join Greenberg's intellectual property and technology practice as well as the firm's life sciences and medical technology practice, the firm announced Monday. Gay has worked in the life sciences arena for more than 20 years, and focuses particularly on pharmaceutical and biotechnology intellectual property law. "Greenberg Traurig's strategic expansion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS