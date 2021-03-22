Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Staffing Co. Agrees To Settle Ex-Worker's Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A Texas staffing company has agreed to settle a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit claiming the company violated federal disability law by firing a worker who wanted time off for cancer surgery.

The EEOC announced Thursday that Effex Management Solutions LLC is set to pay $80,000 in compensatory damages and back pay to former procurement specialist Nina Vasquez.

The deal, which won a Texas federal court's preliminary approval earlier this month, should wrap up the agency's allegations that the company violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by ending Vasquez's employment after she requested leave for a surgery as part of...

