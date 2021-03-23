Yellen, Powell Defend Push To Keep Tabs On Climate Risks

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The heads of the U.S. Treasury Department and Federal Reserve told House lawmakers on Tuesday that federal regulators need to understand the financial stability implications of climate change but aren't looking to police banks' lending decisions based on it. Testifying at a House Financial Services Committee hearing, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushed back on Republican concerns that an emerging focus on climate change as a bank oversight issue could usher in a wave of environmentally motivated government interference in the financial system. Yellen, who pledged to create a "climate hub" within Treasury and has backed the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS