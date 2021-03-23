Pot Offense Behind Illegal Reentry Doesn't DQ Relief Bid

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A green card holder's 14-year-old conviction for illegal reentry doesn't bar him from deportation relief, the Eighth Circuit issued in an opinion Monday, finding that the charge was based on a Missouri state marijuana offense that fell short of an aggravated felony. The three-judge panel explained Monday that Brigido Lopez-Chavez's illegal-reentry conviction would amount to an aggravated felony only if he was initially deported for a separate aggravated felony. But because the state law supporting Lopez-Chavez's initial drug conviction was overbroad, the conviction couldn't disqualify Lopez-Chavez for deportation relief, according to the opinion. As the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals explained,...

