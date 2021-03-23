Border Crossing Didn't Override Removal Bar, 8th Circ. Says

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit rejected arguments from a Mexican man who reentered the U.S. in 1998, one month after being deported, and then remained for 20 years, saying the reentry was not lawful just because he was inspected at the border. Writing for the three-judge panel on Monday, U.S. Circuit Judge Steven M. Colloton found little legal basis for Jose Eliodoro Gutierrez-Gutierrez's claims that the original removal order against him was unlawful or that an immigration officer's decision to let him back in effectively overrode a statutory bar on his return. "The relevant question here is whether Gutierrez 'reentered' lawfully, not whether...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS