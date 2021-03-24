Gunderson Dettmer Scoops Public Offerings Atty From MoFo

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Global firm Gunderson Dettmer added a public offerings partner from Morrison & Foerster LLP to its San Francisco office, the firm announced this week. Alexa Belonick, who was promoted to partner at Morrison & Foerster in 2020, will join Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP's public offerings and public companies practice as a partner. "Gunderson is a name synonymous with counseling leading companies — at all stages from formation through the transformational process of becoming a public company and beyond," Belonick said in a statement. Belonick advises private and public companies on securities and transactional matters, specifically public offerings...

