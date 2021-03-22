Haynes and Boone Adds Ex-U.S. Atty Ryan Patrick

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Haynes and Boone LLP has added former U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick as a partner in a move aimed at boosting their white collar and government investigations work in Houston, the firm announced Monday. Patrick announced his resignation from the Southern District of Texas in February after having served since January 2018. Before becoming a U.S. attorney, Patrick was a judge in Texas' 177th district court and an assistant district attorney in Harris County. Haynes and Boone — a 575-attorney firm with six of its 18 offices based in Texas — touted Patrick's experience in the public sector in a statement announcing...

