Ripple Attys Seek $3.2M Following Win In Del. Suit

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The Ripple Labs legal team who fended off an investor's "securities default" suit against the fintech firm have asked for more than $3.2 million for their work on the case. In a motion filed Friday, Ripple's counsel team asked for just over $3.2 million to cover attorney fees and nearly $29,000 to cover litigation costs in a Delaware Chancery Court suit accusing the fintech company of triggering a provision in its stock agreement with investor plaintiff Tetragon Financial Group Limited that would require Ripple to pay Tetragon back for its investment in the company. Tetragon filed the suit in January and...

