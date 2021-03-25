Capital-Raising Strategy After SEC's Private Offering Rules

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's much anticipated amended private, or unregistered, securities offering rules are now in effect.[1] The amendments are the result of the SEC's final rule adopted on Nov. 2, 2020, and titled "Facilitating Capital Formation and Expanding Investment Opportunities by Improving Access to Capital in Private Markets." They principally seek (1) to broaden private capital-raising potential under Regulation A, Regulation D and Regulation Crowdfunding; and (2) to provide practical modifications to rules related to general solicitation, disclosure and disqualification rules related to exempt offerings, and to integration rules related to back-to-back offerings.[2] Startups and growth-stage companies should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS