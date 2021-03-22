UPS, Teamsters Local Beat Suit Over Delivery Driver's Firing

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- UPS and a Teamsters local can escape a lawsuit brought by a delivery driver challenging his firing, a Kentucky federal judge ruled Monday, saying the worker couldn't show the company violated its union contract or that the union mishandled his grievance. In the decision, U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves granted summary judgment to UPS and Teamsters Local 651 in Daniel Minix's lawsuit. Minix had alleged he did not receive fair treatment during the handling of a grievance he filed after being fired in 2019 for misrecording packages while on his delivery route Judge Reeves said Minix had to show both that...

