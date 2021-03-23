No Review For Whistleblower's Late Complaint, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has declined to review a Sarbanes-Oxley Act retaliation complaint against an investment adviser that was filed too late to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, saying the petitioner's earlier whistleblower reports did not toll the statute of limitations. Judge Joel M. Flaum, writing for the panel Monday, said several reports petitioner Apostolos Xanthopoulos allegedly filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's "tips, complaints, and referrals," or TCR, website from March 2014 to June 2018 did not toll the filing deadline for his subsequent Sarbanes-Oxley retaliation complaint filed with OSHA. That complaint, detailing his retaliation claims, was filed...

