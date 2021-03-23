Sidley Taps Winston & Strawn Vet As White Collar Co-Lead

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin announced Tuesday that it has hired a commercial litigator and white collar defense lawyer with expansive trial experience to co-lead the firm's global white collar practice and help bolster its Chicago office. Daniel Rubinstein joined Sidley Austin as a partner this month, bringing with him a nationwide practice that involves helping clients in complex litigation, white collar criminal matters, regulatory issues and corporate internal investigations. He joined the firm after working for about nine years at Winston & Strawn LLP, where he'd served the last three years as the firm's Chicago litigation practice, according to his LinkedIn profile....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS