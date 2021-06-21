Justices Add More Oversight To PTAB In Arthrex Ruling

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 10:45 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday held that Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges are unconstitutionally appointed but that giving the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's director more control over their rulings will fix the problem. The court's opinion, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, severed the section of the Patent Act that made PTAB decisions reviewable only by a panel of judges and instead gave the director single-handed authority to reverse panel rulings. How The Justices Came Down The justices issued four opinions in U.S. v. Arthrex, with several members signing onto varied parts of multiple opinions. Here's how each...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS