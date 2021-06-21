Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Add More Oversight To PTAB In Arthrex Ruling

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 10:45 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday held that Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges are unconstitutionally appointed but that giving the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's director more control over their rulings will fix the problem.

The court's opinion, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, severed the section of the Patent Act that made PTAB decisions reviewable only by a panel of judges and instead gave the director single-handed authority to reverse panel rulings.

How The Justices Came Down The justices issued four opinions in U.S. v. Arthrex, with several members signing onto varied parts of multiple opinions. Here's how each...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!