DOJ Says It Will Have Answer On Trump Asylum Rule By June

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration still has not decided what to do about a Trump-era decision to implement sweeping restrictions on asylum that are currently being challenged in a D.C. federal court, but it should have an answer by the summer, it told a judge Monday. Even though the Department of Justice has chosen to appeal U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton's order blocking the new policy from taking effect, it told the court that it should know by June what position it will take on the issue and that this might moot the matter. Judge Walton agreed to keep the question paused...

