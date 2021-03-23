Judge Says Antitrust Case Against VW Belongs In Germany

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has tossed a suit accusing Volkswagen of violating antitrust law by illegally maintaining a stranglehold over its suppliers, finding that the dispute is between European companies and is already being hashed out in Germany. U.S. District Judge Bernard A. Friedman issued an order and opinion Monday granting Volkswagen's bid to escape the suit from affiliates of the Prevent Group on forum non conveniens grounds, after finding the claims belong in a different venue — in this case, Germany. "The court concludes that the present case, which is the continuation of an ongoing dispute (that has been and...

