1st Barrett Opinion Makes Gov't Privilege Broader And Murkier

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- In the wake of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett's first opinion in U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service v. Sierra Club,[1] issued on March 4, several sources focused on how the opinion broke tradition by featuring a dissent, since most justices' first opinions have recently been unanimous.[2] However, the opinion also could be read to break tradition in another way: by shifting the deliberative process privilege to broader applicability — potentially leading to reduced government openness in decision making, and increased inconsistency in the doctrine's application. The facts of the case are as follows. Back in 2011, the U.S. Environmental Protection...

