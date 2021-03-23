InventHelp Wants To Ax Disclosure Claim In Pa. Fraud Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Invention-marketing company InventHelp has implored a Pennsylvania federal judge to toss a class claim that it failed to provide clients with the requisite information about its work history and to reject another jurist's finding that the business has taken inconsistent positions about the need to disclose such material. The Pittsburgh-based company urged U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon on Monday to reject U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia L. Dodge's recommendation to deny the company's motion to dismiss that American Inventors Protection Act claim from a proposed class action alleging the business engaged in a scam that defrauded aspiring inventors out of millions of dollars....

